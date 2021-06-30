Dollar Gains 0.35% to 111.11 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.11 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This quarter the dollar gained 0.35% vs. Japanese yen

--Up for two straight quarters

--Up 7.55% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2017

--This month the dollar gained 1.40% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up for two straight months

--Up 1.63% over the last two months

--Largest two month percentage gain since Friday, April 30, 2021

--Up five of the past six months

--Today the dollar gained 0.51% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Up 8.17% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.39% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.55% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1739ET