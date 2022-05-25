Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.35% to 127.27 Yen -- Data Talk

05/25/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.27 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.35% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 2.71% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 16.74% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 16.61% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.98% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.57% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pBlackRock, other major McDonald's shareholders side with company in fight with Icahn
RE
05:48pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:48pAfter Texas massacre, U.S. senators discuss options against 'very slim' odds
RE
05:46pRussia pounds Ukraine's east as town buries dead in mass grave
RE
05:45pTech Up on Risk Appetite, but Nvidia Falls After Hours -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:44p'NO IDEA THIS WAS GOODBYE' : Texas families grieve on social media
RE
05:43pDepp refutes Heard's claims as 'ludicrous, painful'
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 94.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.51% to $1.0681 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 0.34% to $1.2576 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as Fed minutes meet expectations
3Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
4Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..
5Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

HOT NEWS