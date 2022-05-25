Dollar Gains 0.35% to 127.27 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.27 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.35% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 2.71% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 16.74% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 16.61% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.98% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.57% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1738ET