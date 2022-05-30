Dollar Gains 0.35% to 127.56 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 127.56 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.35% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 16.99% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 16.41% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.77% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.82% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1744ET