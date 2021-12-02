Log in
Dollar Gains 0.36% to 113.18 Yen -- Data Talk

12/02/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.18 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 1.94% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 10.19% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 9.00% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.56% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-21 1733ET

HOT NEWS