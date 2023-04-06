Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 12.23% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of 123.968 hit Thursday, April 7, 2022

--Rose 6.31% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.51% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

04-06-23 1736ET