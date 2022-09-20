Dollar Gains 0.36% to 143.72 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 143.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 14 of the past 18 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 31.58% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 31.58% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.43% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.86% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

