Dollar Gains 0.37% to 109.86 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.86 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.37% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 1.50% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 6.95% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 2.86% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.13% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.33% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
07-20-21 1734ET