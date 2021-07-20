Log in
Dollar Gains 0.37% to 109.86 Yen -- Data Talk

07/20/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.86 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.37% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 1.50% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.95% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 2.86% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.33% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1734ET

