Dollar Gains 0.37% to 114.62 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.37% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 1.30% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.75% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

--Rose 10.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.42% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.42% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

