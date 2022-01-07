Dollar Gains 0.37% to 115.53 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.53 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.37% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight weeks

--Up 2.41% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.27% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.52% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 11.63% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

--Rose 11.13% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.37% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1733ET