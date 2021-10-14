Dollar Gains 0.38% to 113.68 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.38% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

--Up 10.67% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 7.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.04% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1742ET