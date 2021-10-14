Dollar Gains 0.38% to 113.68 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.38% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up five of the past six sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018
--Up 10.67% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 7.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.16% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.04% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
