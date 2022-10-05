Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.38% to 144.69 Yen -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.69 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.38% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up nine of the past 13 sessions

--Off 0.08% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 29.86% from its 52-week low of 111.418 hit Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Rose 29.86% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.71% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.13% 1.13274 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.79% 0.73443 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.95% 0.9888 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.01225 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.57419 Delayed Quote.-16.33%

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE, GROWING FAST AND ..
3Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazard..
4Fed's delayed inflation fight sparks fears of a policy overcorrection
5Analyst recommendations: Domino's, Etsy, Goldman Sachs, Intel, Procter ..

HOT NEWS