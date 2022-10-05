Dollar Gains 0.38% to 144.69 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.69 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.38% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up nine of the past 13 sessions

--Off 0.08% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 29.86% from its 52-week low of 111.418 hit Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Rose 29.86% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.71% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

