Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.39% to 122.53 Yen -- Data Talk

04/01/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 122.53 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 0.39% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 6.71% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.69% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 1.11% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 13.59% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 10.69% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.46% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1745ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pCamp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 91.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 0.58% to $1.1046 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Lost 0.52% to $1.3113 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Gains 0.39% to 122.53 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pMeta is no longer requiring covid-19 boosters for employees to e…
RE
05:42pJury handed case of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot
RE
05:39pExclusive-U.S. NTSB assisting in download of cockpit voice recorder in China March 21 crash
RE
05:39pCamp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
05:37pUK says damage in Belgorod likely to strain Russian logistics chains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows
2Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
3Li Auto Inc. March 2022 Delivery Update
4ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
5Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Out of ISM Resources Cor..

HOT NEWS