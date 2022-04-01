Dollar Gains 0.39% to 122.53 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 122.53 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.39% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 6.71% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.69% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 1.11% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 13.59% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 10.69% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.46% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1745ET