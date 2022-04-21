Log in
Dollar Gains 0.39% to 128.39 Yen -- Data Talk

04/21/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.39 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.39% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up 14 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 0.39% from its 52-week high of 128.894 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 19.02% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 18.92% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.50% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.55% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 1741ET

