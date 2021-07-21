Dollar Gains 0.40% to 110.29 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.29 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.40% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 30, 2021
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.77% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Off 1.11% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 2.92% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.74% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.76% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
