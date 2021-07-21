Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.40% to 110.29 Yen -- Data Talk

07/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.29 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.40% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.77% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 1.11% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 2.92% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.74% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.76% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 3599, Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021
PU
05:56pCalifornia's PG&E to bury 10,000 miles of power lines to prevent wildfires
RE
05:56pAT&T to sell its LatAm DirecTV business to Grupo Werthein
RE
05:43pU.S. dollar slips as risk sentiment picks up, but keeps positive outlook
RE
05:36pPanama's civil protection agency says monitoring area where earthquake was felt, no reports yet of damages
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 87.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Gains 0.11% to $1.1796 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.63% to $1.3716 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDollar Gains 0.40% to 110.29 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pCommunications Services Up After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : British homes, businesses unprepared for climate change, Aviva says
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Avast, Asos, Compass, Halliburton, Intertek...
4Analysis-Investors look to near $2 trillion corporate cash hoard to buoy stocks
5Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000

HOT NEWS