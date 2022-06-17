Dollar Gains 0.40% to 134.96 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.96 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.40% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight weeks
--Up 6.18% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022
--Today the dollar gained 2.11% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up 13 of the past 16 sessions
--Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 135.473 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Up 23.78% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 22.43% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.88% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.25% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
