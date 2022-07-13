Dollar Gains 0.41% to 137.43 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.43 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 26.06% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 24.98% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.29% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.40% vs the Japanese yen

