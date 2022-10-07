Dollar Gains 0.41% to 145.32 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 145.32 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for eight straight weeks

--Up 8.89% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight-week percentage gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.12% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.82% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 15 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 29.48% from its 52-week low of 112.233 hit Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

--Rose 29.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 26.25% vs the Japanese yen

