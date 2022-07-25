Dollar Gains 0.42% to 136.67 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.67 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.42% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 1.64% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 25.36% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 23.81% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.72% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.74% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
