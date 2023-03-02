Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.77 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.42% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 8.91% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 19.10% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 18.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 4.31% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1740ET