Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.43% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.55 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.43% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 0.88% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.63% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.50% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.00% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pExclusive-Historic low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, ports chamber says
RE
05:39pBuenos Aires province expects high take-up in $7 bln debt offer, source says
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.29% to $1.1772 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.15% to $1.3748 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.43% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Broad Stock Market Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pS.Korea parliament approves 34.9 trln won extra budget
RE
05:19pBank of America relaxes COVID-19 health checks for some staff - Business Insider
RE
05:18pCommunications Services Up After Snap, Twitter Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
3Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS