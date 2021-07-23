Dollar Gains 0.43% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.55 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.43% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, June 25, 2021
--Snaps a two week losing streak
--Up five of the past seven weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Off 0.88% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 7.63% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 4.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.50% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.00% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
