Dollar Gains 0.43% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.55 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.43% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.36% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 0.88% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.63% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.50% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.00% vs the Japanese yen

