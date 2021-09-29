Dollar Gains 0.43% to 111.97 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.97 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0089 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.43% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for six straight sessions
--Up 2.52% over the last six sessions
--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 25, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 31, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions
--Up eight of the past 10 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
--Up 9.01% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 6.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.79% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 8.38% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-29-21 1734ET