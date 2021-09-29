Dollar Gains 0.43% to 111.97 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.97 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0089 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.43% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 2.52% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 31, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

--Up 9.01% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 6.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.79% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 8.38% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 1734ET