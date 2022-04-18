Dollar Gains 0.43% to 126.99 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 126.99 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.43% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for 12 straight sessions

--Up 4.35% over the last 12 sessions

--Largest 12 day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Up 17.72% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 17.43% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.35% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.33% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 1742ET