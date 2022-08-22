Log in
Dollar Gains 0.43% to 137.51 Yen -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.51 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.43% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 3.14% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 11, 2022 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 1.03% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.90% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 25.36% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.20% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.47% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1735ET

HOT NEWS