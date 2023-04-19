Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.73 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.45% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 10.27% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.22% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 5.34% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.48% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.75% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1735ET