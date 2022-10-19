Dollar Gains 0.45% to 149.90 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 149.90 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.45% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for 11 straight sessions
--Up 4.00% over the last 11 sessions
--Largest 11-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions
--Up 19 of the past 23 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 32.92% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 31.12% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.58% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 30.23% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
