Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.45% to 149.90 Yen -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 149.90 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.45% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for 11 straight sessions

--Up 4.00% over the last 11 sessions

--Largest 11-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions

--Up 19 of the past 23 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 32.92% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 31.12% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.58% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 30.23% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.10% 1.12183 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.32% 0.726 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.91% 0.97736 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.87% 0.012047 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.39% 0.56707 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
Latest news "Economy"
05:39pTesla inc - makes sense to do a buyback, possible to do a buybac…
RE
05:38pTesla inc - expects wide release of fsd beta to all fsd users in…
RE
05:38pTesla inc - have excellent demand for q4 and expect to sell ever…
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 104.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.86% to $0.9775 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.92% to $1.1218 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.45% to 149.90 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pTesla inc - gaining rapid traction in 4680 cell production…
RE
05:35pTesla inc - ceo elon musk says looking forward to a record-break…
RE
05:35pCrossTower Remains Interested in Acquiring Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-U.S. says Russia oil price cap will not be aimed at OPEC
2ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Intel, Netflix, PepsiCo, Schwab...
4Investor Elliott has taken stake in Germany's Fresenius -Bloomberg
5Oil up in tight market as U.S. sets release of more reserves

HOT NEWS