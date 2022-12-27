Dollar Gains 0.46% to 133.50 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.50 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.46% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.86% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
--Off 11.09% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 17.43% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Rose 16.27% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.30% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.98% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
