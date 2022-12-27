Dollar Gains 0.46% to 133.50 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.50 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.46% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.86% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 11.09% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.43% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 16.27% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.30% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.98% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1734ET