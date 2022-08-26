Dollar Gains 0.47% to 137.57 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.57 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.47% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 3.09% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.79% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
--Up 14 of the past 19 sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 20, 2022
--Off 0.99% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 25.96% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
--Rose 25.23% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.25% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.52% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-26-22 1739ET