Dollar Gains 0.47% to 137.57 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.57 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.47% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 3.09% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.79% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up 14 of the past 19 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 0.99% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.96% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 25.23% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.25% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.52% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1739ET