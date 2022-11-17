Dollar Gains 0.47% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 140.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0071 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.47% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.65% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 6.62% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 24.32% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 5.74% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.81% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1734ET