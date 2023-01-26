Dollar Gains 0.48% to 130.22 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.48% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 13.28% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 13.76% from its 52-week low of 114.467 hit Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
--Rose 12.87% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.69% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.69% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
01-26-23 1738ET