Dollar Gains 0.48% to 130.22 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.48% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 13.28% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 13.76% from its 52-week low of 114.467 hit Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Rose 12.87% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.69% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.69% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1738ET