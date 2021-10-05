Dollar Gains 0.49% to 111.47 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.47 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.49% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 111.973 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 8.52% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 5.52% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.89% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

