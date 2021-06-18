Dollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.50% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 28, 2021

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.63% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 0.44% from its 52-week high of 110.716 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up 7.32% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.13% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.59% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.70% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

