Dollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.50% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 28, 2021
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 0.63% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today the dollar lost 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.44% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, June 7, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 0.44% from its 52-week high of 110.716 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Up 7.32% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 3.13% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.59% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.70% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
06-18-21 1733ET