Dollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.50% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.42% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.10% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Off 1.16% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.32% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.70% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

