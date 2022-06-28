Dollar Gains 0.50% to 136.15 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.15 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.50% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.88% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 0.35% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 24.87% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 23.16% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.80% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.28% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1739ET