Dollar Gains 0.50% to 146.41 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 146.41 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.50% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 29.82% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 28.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.57% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.20% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-09-22 1734ET