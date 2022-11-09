Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.50% to 146.41 Yen -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 146.41 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.50% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 29.82% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 28.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.57% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.20% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.68% 1.1356 Delayed Quote.-14.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.83% 0.7387 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.68% 1.00114 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012295 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.39% 0.58806 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pFinancials Down Amid Cryptocurrency Rout -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:42pBrazil's BRF misses forecasts with $26 million Q3 loss
RE
05:41pConsumer Cos Down Ahead of Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:38pRivian automotive inc - planned downtime in 2023 to make minor i…
RE
05:37pHealth Care Down on Inflation Resilience -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:36pRussia orders retreat from Ukrainian city of Kherson in major setback for Moscow
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 102.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.61% to $1.0014 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 1.64% to $1.1357 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.50% to 146.41 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth $3.95 billion - SEC fil..
2Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
3Disney shares fall as rising streaming costs spook investors
4Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Lyft, Garmin, Qiagen, Marks and Spe..
5Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022

HOT NEWS