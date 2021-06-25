Dollar Gains 0.51% to 110.79 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.51% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 28, 2021

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 1.14% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, May 28, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.14% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 0.14% from its 52-week high of 110.954 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up 7.86% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.34% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.11% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.24% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1736ET