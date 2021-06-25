Dollar Gains 0.51% to 110.79 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.51% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 28, 2021
--Up for three straight weeks
--Up 1.14% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, May 28, 2021
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today the dollar lost 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.14% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Off 0.14% from its 52-week high of 110.954 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021
--Up 7.86% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 3.34% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.11% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.24% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
