Dollar Gains 0.51% to 113.38 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.38 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.51% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.07% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.28% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Off 1.77% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 10.38% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 9.01% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.20% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.75% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1735ET