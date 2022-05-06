Log in
Dollar Gains 0.53% to 130.54 Yen -- Data Talk

05/06/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.54 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 0.53% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for nine straight weeks

--Up 13.68% over the last nine weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 27, 2013, when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Up 10 of the past 11 weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.12% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 20.22% from its 52-week low of 108.585 hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Rose 20.22% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.41% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1738ET

