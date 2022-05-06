Dollar Gains 0.53% to 130.54 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.54 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.53% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for nine straight weeks
--Up 13.68% over the last nine weeks
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 27, 2013, when the market rose for nine straight weeks
--Up 10 of the past 11 weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.12% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 20.22% from its 52-week low of 108.585 hit Friday, May 7, 2021
--Rose 20.22% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.41% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
