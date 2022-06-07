Log in
Dollar Gains 0.54% to 132.60 Yen -- Data Talk

06/07/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.60 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.54% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.10% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 21.62% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 21.11% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.21% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1745ET

