Dollar Gains 0.56% to 128.57 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.57 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.56% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 14.37% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 13.10% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Rose 12.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.94% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.94% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-16-23 1748ET