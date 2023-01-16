Dollar Gains 0.56% to 128.57 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.57 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.56% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 14.37% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 13.10% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 12.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.94% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.94% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

