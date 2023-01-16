Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.56% to 128.57 Yen -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 05:49pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.57 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.56% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 14.37% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 13.10% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 12.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.94% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.94% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.21953 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7454 Delayed Quote.1.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.08223 Delayed Quote.1.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.1.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.63809 Delayed Quote.0.54%
