Dollar Gains 0.57% to 132.46 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.46 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.57% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.52% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 16.07% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.05% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.08% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1736ET