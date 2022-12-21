Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.57% to 132.46 Yen -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.46 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.57% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.52% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 16.07% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.05% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.08% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.92% 1.20752 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7342 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.06065 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.35% 0.012066 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.90% 0.62893 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
