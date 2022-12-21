Dollar Gains 0.57% to 132.46 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.46 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.57% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 16.52% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Rose 16.07% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.05% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.08% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-21-22 1736ET