Dollar Gains 0.57% to 135.02 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.02 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.57% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.80% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 10.08% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.58% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 17.33% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.77% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.97% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1737ET