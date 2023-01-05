Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.58% to 133.40 Yen -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.40 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.58% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.04% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 11.15% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.35% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan 21, 2022

--Rose 15.16% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.74% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.19% 1.1912 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.61% 0.73693 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.77% 1.05246 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.92% 0.62258 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
