Dollar Gains 0.58% to 133.40 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.40 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.58% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.04% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 11.15% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.35% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan 21, 2022

--Rose 15.16% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.74% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1733ET