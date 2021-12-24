Dollar Gains 0.60% to 114.39 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.39 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.60% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
--Up for three straight weeks
--Up 1.40% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
--Up five of the past seven weeks
--Today the dollar lost 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 0.89% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 10.52% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.09% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.73% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
