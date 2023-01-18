Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
 

Dollar Gains 0.61% to 128.92 Yen -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.92 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.61% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.14% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 13.41% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 12.76% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.68% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.68% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.50% 1.23443 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.77% 0.7409 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.0794 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.012298 Delayed Quote.1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.64433 Delayed Quote.0.65%
