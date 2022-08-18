Log in
Dollar Gains 0.62% to 135.89 Yen -- Data Talk

08/18/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.62% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.93% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 2.20% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 24.42% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 23.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.99% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.06% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.95% 1.193 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.77193 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.87% 1.00897 Delayed Quote.-10.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.47% 0.012542 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.62563 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
