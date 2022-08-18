Dollar Gains 0.62% to 135.89 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.62% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.93% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 2.20% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 24.42% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 23.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.99% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.06% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1736ET