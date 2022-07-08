Log in
Dollar Gains 0.65% to 136.10 Yen -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.10 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 0.65% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Up for six straight weeks

--Up 7.07% over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 0.65% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 24.83% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 23.59% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.30% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.24% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1739ET

