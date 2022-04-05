Dollar Gains 0.66% to 123.60 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 123.60 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0081 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.66% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.56% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 28, 2022
--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022
--Up 14.57% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 12.63% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.38% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-05-22 1741ET