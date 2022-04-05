Log in
Dollar Gains 0.66% to 123.60 Yen -- Data Talk

04/05/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 123.60 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0081 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.66% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.56% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 14.57% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 12.63% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.38% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1741ET

