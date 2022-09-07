Dollar Gains 0.67% to 143.75 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 143.75 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.67% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 2.53% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022
--Up eight of the past nine sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 31.61% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
--Rose 30.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.89% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
