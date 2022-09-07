Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.67% to 143.75 Yen -- Data Talk

09/07/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 143.75 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.67% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.53% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 31.61% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 30.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.89% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.15387 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.76188 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.09% 1.00036 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.01256 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.65% 0.60686 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pU.S. judge denies Oath Keepers founder bid to delay Jan. 6 trial, fire lawyers
RE
05:36pUK PM Liz Truss to set out 'bold' plan to tackle energy crisis
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.33% to 101.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 1.04% to $1.0008 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.14% to $1.1535 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.67% to 143.75 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pYoung British royals enjoy first taste of new school
RE
05:31pEthereum Gained 3.90% to $1641.59 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Gained 2.27% to $19393.10 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pDogecoin Gained 3.95% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Paramount Global Presents at Bank of America Media, Commun..
2Exclusive-Nornickel dividend deal to lapse as Potanin, Deripaska avoid ..
3Nokia extends MX Industrial Edge capabilities and partner ecosystem to ..
4UiPath Partners with Snowflake to Launch Data Integration on the Data C..
5Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

HOT NEWS