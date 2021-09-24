Dollar Gains 0.68% to 110.74 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.68% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 28, 2021

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 0.95% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.38% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.39% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 5, 2021

--Off 0.70% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.81% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 4.89% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.19% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1735ET