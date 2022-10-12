Dollar Gains 0.71% to 146.89 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 146.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.71% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 1.91% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 11, 2022 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up 14 of the past 18 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 30.25% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.70% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.50% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.62% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1738ET